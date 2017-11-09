Hear Kelly Clarkson's Slinky Cover of Prince's 'Kiss'

Kelly Clarkson has unveiled a cover of Prince's "Kiss" and a new version of her song "Love So Soft." The tunes were recorded at Spotify Studios in New York as Spotify singles.

The pair of songs build on Clarkson's soulful bent found on her recent release and pair well together, with both emphasizing her lusty, belted vocals.

She stays faithful to the lyrics on "Kiss," maintaining the feminine pronouns of the original with the addition of a flirty, breathy sung "kiss" contrasted against the powerhouse-sung verses. The tune is slightly slowed down from the original, offering a slinky sway amid the horn-inflected funk arrangement. This isn't the first time Clarkson has paid respects to Prince via song. In 2015, she performed "Purple Rain" during her set at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, MN.

Meanwhile, "Love So Soft" differs a bit from the original as luscious strings buoy the new version, but it's just as rollicking.

The latter song hails from Meaning of Life, the follow-up to 2015's Piece by Piece. The 14-track set debuted at Number Two on the Billboard 200 following its release on October 27th.