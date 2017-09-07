Hear Kelly Clarkson's Galvanic New Songs 'Love So Soft,' 'Move You'

Kelly Clarkson unveiled two new songs, "Love So Soft" and "Move You," from her forthcoming album, Meaning of Life, out October 27th.

On the brassy "Love So Soft," Clarkson belts to a syncopated beat a la "Miss Independent." The accompanying video is a hyper-stylized array of sets and dancers that culminates with a mansion exploding while Clarkson sings around flying debris.

"Move You," meanwhile, is a soulful ballad with a powerful drum-string combination. Clarkson carries the song to a rapturous peak before descending gracefully. "Like the first time that I met you, I fell so hard, so fast," Clarkson sings over guitar. "Like the montage in a movie/ The way you move me/ I want to move you like that."





Clarkson will perform "Love So Soft" and "Move You" on The Today Show on September 8th. Meaning of Life follows Clarkson's 2015 album Piece by Piece. The record features past collaborators Jason Halbert, Jesse Shatkin and Greg Kurstin, as well as Mick Schultz, The Monarch and Nick Ruth.