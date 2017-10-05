Hear Kelela's Seductive New Song 'Blue Light'

Kelela unveiled an enticing new song, "Blue Light," from her upcoming album, Take Me Apart, out October 6th via Warp.

The song opens with Kelela's vocals drifting over a steamy mix of backing vocals, atmospheric synths and drums that echo across a dense soundscape. But "Blue Light" sharpens with urgency when it reaches the chorus. As a gooey synth line expands and contracts, Kelela croons, "Oh I'm on my way right now/ Promise I won't be long/ Baby keep the blue light on."

Along with "Blue Light," Kelela has shared Take Me Apart tracks "LMK" and "Frontline." Take Me Apart follows Kelela's 2013 debut mixtape, Cut 4 Me, and her 2015 breakout EP, Hallucinogen. The singer has spent much of 2017 on the road with the xx and Gorillaz, and is in the middle of her own headlining North American tour, which wraps November 21st in Houston.