Hear Kelela's Blunt, Bold Breakup Song, 'Frontline'

Kelela unveiled a blistering new breakup song, "Frontline," from her forthcoming debut album, Take Me Apart, out October 6th via Warp. The track premiered during Sunday's episode of HBO's Insecure.

"Frontline" opens with a mix of spacey synths beneath Kelela's crisp vocals. The pace flips with the introduction of a mechanized drum beat. Over a grinding R&B groove, Kelela delivers a succinct kiss-off, singing, "Hold on, wait, you're fucking with my groove/ Gettin' on this plane, making moves/ Cry and talk about it, baby, but it ain't no use/ I ain't gonna sit here with your blues."

"Frontline" follows previously released Take Me Apart track, "LMK." Take Me Apart follows Kelela's 2013 debut mixtape, Cut 4 Me, and her 2015 breakout EP, Hallucinogen. The singer has already spent much of 2017 on the road with the xx and Gorillaz, and she'll embark on another North American tour September 24th in Los Angeles.

