Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj's 'Swish Swish' Warns Adversary: 'Don't Come For Me'

For the first time in their careers, Katy Perry and Nicki Minaj joined forces on the house-inspired song, "Swish Swish." Perry co-wrote Minaj's Pinkprint track "Get On Your Knees," which featured Ariana Grande singing the track's chorus.

Over sparse piano, Perry compares herself to a tiger, declaring that one "don't lose no sleep/ don't need opinions/ from a shellfish or a sheep." After claiming herself as a "courtside killer queen," she proceeds to play more into basketball metaphors on the song's chorus. "Swish, swish, bish/ Another one in the basket." Later, Minaj references both her "silly rap beefs" and Perry's "Bon Appetit" collaborators Migos.

Perry and Minaj have yet to confirm if the song is attacking Taylor Swift, who allegedly wrote her single "Bad Blood" about Perry and had a harsh Twitter exchange with Minaj ahead of the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards. Prior to the release of "Swish Swish," Perry talked around the feud rumors in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, though she did directly quote a line from "Swish Swish" by saying "don't come for me." Fueling the rumors further, Swift's friend Ruby Rose accused Perry of going "low" with new song.

Perry's new album Witness will be released on June 9th and she will launch a tour in support of the LP in September.