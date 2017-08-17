Hear Justin Bieber Make Amends With Ex on Upbeat 'Friends'

Though he canceled the remainder of his Purpose world tour, Justin Bieber is still keeping active. The pop star has released a catchy new single titled "Friends" in collaboration with producer-songwriter Bloodpop.

Above an uptempo, synth beat, Bieber trades in the tropical house leanings of his previous solo hits for a more pop direction. Above the Bloodpop-crafted beat, he wonders if he can still be friends with a former flame. "Now you're wonderin' why I've been calling?/Like I've got ulterior motives," he defends on the pre-chorus. "No, we didn't end this so good/But you know we had something so good."

Bloodpop and Bieber previously teamed up on the Purpose single and hit "Sorry." This is the singer's first solo release since the 2015 album, though he has had two Number One collaborations this year: the star-studded DJ Khaled track "I'm the One" and a remix of Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's international smash "Despacito."