Hear Jennifer Lopez's Lively New Song 'Ni Tu Ni Yo'

Ahead of her first Spanish-language album in a decade, Jennifer Lopez released a second new single, "Ni Tú Ni Yo." The vivacious dance track features Gente de Zona.

Lopez's vocals stand out over the song's intricate guitars and horns. It's a much different energy from the emotional ballad "Mirate," the first song from the forthcoming album that she performed at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards.

Lopez's 2007 album Como Ama una Mujer was the singer's first Spanish-language LP and featured production and writing credits from her then-husband Marc Anthony. Anthony also produced "Mirate," which will be released in September.

Last year, the pair recorded a cover of the song "Olvídame y Pega la Vuelta," which was used a promotional single for her upcoming album. They performed the song together at the Latin Grammy Awards in November.