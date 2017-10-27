Hear Jeezy's New Songs 'Bottles Up' and 'Cold Summer'

Jeezy has unveiled two new songs, "Bottles Up" features Diddy and Tee Grizzley guests on "Cold Summer." They're the rapper's first official releases since 2016's Trap or Die 3.

On "Bottles Up" featuring Diddy, Jeezy and Diddy celebrate over a slinky melody punctuated by piano. "Bottles up/ Hold 'em high," Jeezy rhymes on the hook. "Put your rollies in the sky." While he lists off things that are associated with living the good life ("Moet/ More checks/ Rolex/ More sex"), Diddy throws in ad-libs and namechecks his brand (Cîroc) and Tequila Avión, for which Jeezy serves as a brand advisor.

Meanwhile, on the darkly rhythmic "Cold Summer" with Tee Grizzley, sirens and gun shots punctuate the beats. "In a rose gold Hummer/ wife beater/ chinchilla," Jeezy raps. "It gonna be a cold summer/ Got it snowing in the city, I'm about to change the weather." And Tee Grizzley pays homage to his hometown on a verse. "I'm from Detroit/ Baby, this a wild city," he raps.

It's unclear whether the songs are slated for an upcoming album, but Jeezy has been teasing the material on social media with some hashtags that might hint at the name of his forthcoming project. "It's gone be a Cold Summer aka Winter Time," he wrote on Instagram prior to dropping the tracks. "#TrustaYaProcess #ColdSummer #SnowSeason."

