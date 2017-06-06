Hear Jay Electronica's Uplifting New Song 'Letter to Falon'

Mercurial rapper Jay Electronica released "Letter to Falon," his new song doubling as an ode to perseverance, on Monday. Over sweeping, radio-friendly production – Paul Epworth, known for his work with Adele, contributed to the beat – the rapper delivers couplet after couplet about doggedly grinding forward, returning always to a simple refrain: "Keep goin'."

The rapper offered a simple explanation for the track on Twitter. "'Letter to Falon' is dedicated to all who are pushing forward through adversity, hard trials and hate from the naysayers," he wrote.

Jay Electronica is a fountain of encouragement on the single: one of the final lines of "Letter to Falon" is, "Nobody could stop your progress." The drums around his voice chatter and boom, pushing him forward, and a tasteful swell of horns adds a hint of triumph to the beat.

At this point, the rapper's sparse release schedule is as legendary as his talent. The main way to hear him these days is on his rare guest appearances, with the rapper popping up on songs by Emeli Sande and Chance the Rapper.

NBA star Kevin Durant helped inspire the song's release. After watching Durant during the first two games of the NBA finals, Jay Electronica tweeted the link to his song, which came out through Tidal, directly to Durant along with the message, "here's a gift for you brother." "I've been so inspired by your performance in the finals," the rapper added. "The last time we saw each other, you and your pops told me to release music."

Electronica has another song due out later this summer as part of the Adult Swim singles series.