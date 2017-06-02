Hear Ice Cube's Fiery New Song 'Only One Me' on 'Death Certificate' Reissue

Ice Cube released a new original song, "Only One Me," that will be on his slightly belated 25th anniversary reissue of Death Certificate. The reissue of Cube's 1991 classic will include three new songs in total, "Only One Me," "Dominate The Weak" and dark lead single, "Good Cop, Bad Cop."



On the cut, Ice Cube reflects on his legacy in his signature vitriolic tone: "I showed Tupac how to keep it gangsta/ I showed Biggie Smalls how to release his anger/ Who came before me?/ Melle Mel, Ice T, King Tee, KRS and the homey Chuck D," the rapper roars.

"P.E., D.O.C., nigga know your history/ It's Cube in top three/ And you's a bitch to me/ Ice Cube, the name will live in infamy/ There's a lot of yous, there's only one of me."

Death Certificate was originally recorded in the aftermath of the Rodney King beating that incited the Los Angeles riots. Cube designed the album to reflect that "state of emergency," as he said, and organized the 20 songs into two groups. "The Death Side is a mirror image of where we are today," while "The Life Side represents a vision of where we need to go."

In a recent statement, Ice Cube spoke about how little things have changed since 1991. "Sadly, our community is dealing with many of the same issues," Ice Cube said. "I only hope that young millennials feeling powerless in the ’hood can channel their own anger and frustration by listening to this record."

The Death Certificate reissue is available to preorder digitally; fans will receive an instant download of "Only One Me" with the preorder.

