Hear Ice Cube Slam Police Brutality in New Song 'Good Cop Bad Cop'

Ice Cube released a brassy, battering new single titled "Good Cop Bad Cop" on Tuesday. "Good Cop Bad Cop" is one of three new songs that will accompany the 25th anniversary reissue of Cube's famous Death Certificate album on June 9th.

The core of "Good Cop Bad Cop" is a brute-force horn loop and stomping drums. Ice Cube raps breathless lines about police brutality and abuse of power: "Black Lives Matter, it's not chit chatter/ Cause all they wanna do is scatter brain matter/ A mind is a terrible thing to waste/ A nine is terrible in your face."

In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple's Beats 1 Radio, the rapper presented his new single as "Fuck tha Police 2017." "We had done 'Fuck tha Police' so many years ago," Cube explained. "With the emergence of Straight Outta Compton the movie, we realized that it's still the same thing that's going on. We needed a more up-to-date version of the community talking to the police and the authorities."

"Now we appealing to the good cops to turn in the bad cops," he continued. "That's the first line of defense for us … all the respect that police used to have is being sucked away by these bad apples."

In addition to "Good Cop Bad Cop," the new version of Death Certificate will include "Only One Me" and "Dominate the Weak."