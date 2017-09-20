Hear Howard Stern Read Marilyn Manson's Biting Texts to Justin Bieber

Marilyn Manson played coy about his reported feud with Justin Bieber while letting Howard Stern read a text message exchange between the two on The Howard Stern Show Tuesday.

The tiff between Bieber and Manson centers around a Bieber t-shirt that features Manson's name and face on the front and the text "Bigger Than Satan ... Bieber" on the back (the shirt originally sold for $195). In July, the shirt's designer, Fear of God's Jerry Lorenzo, claimed on Instagram that Manson gave him permission to "reinterpret" the original image, though in a recent interview with Consequence of Sound, Manson offered a different story. The rocker claimed Bieber was already wearing the shirt when they first met and apparently told Manson, "I made you relevant again." Manson added, "He was a real piece of shit in the way he had the arrogance to say that."

The text exchange Manson let Stern read on air ostensibly took place after the interview was published. Bieber kicked off the convo, saying, "Bro it's Bieber, what's up with this article? I thought we had a pretty pleasant interaction. Also if anything wasn't squared away with the t-shirts, I'm so sorry. Anyway, regardless, it kinda stung seeing that I came off as an asshole, or even just was an asshole. Sorry?"

While Manson replied, "You were just being you, no beef here," the rocker refrained from elaborating when Stern asked him to clarify if he had a problem with Bieber. "I said, 'You were just being you,'" Manson quipped. "Which could mean, 'You were just being an asshole.'"

The rest of Manson's texts were similarly sly and backhanded. Stern read one message from Manson that included an offer to collaborate and then the jab: "You weren't an asshole. They asked if you were and I sort of agreed." Manson even told Bieber, "I'll try to avoid more questions today on Stern."

Manson will release his new album, Heaven Upside Down, October 6th.

