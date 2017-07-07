Hear Hans Zimmer's Pulse-Racing 'Supermarine' From 'Dunkirk' Score

Hans Zimmer unveiled the suspenseful eight-minute instrumental called "Supermarine," from his new Dunkirk score.

"Supermarine" immediately conjures the menace of war with frantic, militarized beats, nose-diving synths and guitars that ring like air raid siren. Throughout the lengthy piece, instruments emerge and disappear, but the frantic pace of "Supermarine" never relents.

Dunkirk marks the sixth collaboration between Zimmer and director Christopher Nolan, with the duo previously teaming on the Dark Knight Trilogy as well as Inception and Interstellar. In the past year, the prolific electronic music giant also scored projects like Planet Earth II, Hidden Figures (with Pharrell Williams) and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

The World War II epic Dunkirk arrives in theaters July 21st. On July 13th, Zimmer will embark on the second leg of his first North American tour, which kicked off in April at Coachella.