Hear Haim's DIY Cover of Selena Gomez's 'Bad Liar'

Haim delivered a crafty cover of Selena Gomez's "Bad Liar" on BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge. The band recreated the song's minimalist vibe using a makeshift percussion setup, which Danielle Haim said comprised a coffee mug, two glasses, a box and two coffee canisters. Check out the full performance at the 2:19:00 mark via the BBC's website.

The kitchen-sink drum kit lent Haim's cover of "Bad Liar" a ramshackle feel, though Danielle's rhythm never slipped as she jumped between the mugs and glasses. Este and Alana Haim fleshed out the rest of the arrangement with a steady bass groove and long, angelic synth lines, while Alana also handled lead vocals and Este joined for some subtle harmonies during the delightfully demure chorus.

Haim recently released their long-awaited second album Something to Tell You, which follows 2013's Days Are Gone. The trio will embark on a North American tour this fall in support of the record September 3rd with a set at Bumbershoot Festival in Seattle, Washington.