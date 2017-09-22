Hear Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Duet on New Christmas Song

Gwen Stefani unites with fellow Voice coach Blake Shelton on "You Make It Feel Like Christmas," the first single from her upcoming holiday LP of the same name, out October 6th via Interscope Records.

The singers alternate verses on the upbeat duet, praising the season's abundant snow, romance and "sweet gingerbread made with molasses" over a horn-laced groove that recalls the chug of the Supremes' 1966 hit "You Can't Hurry Love."

"You Make It Feel Like Christmas" – which Stefani and Shelton co-wrote with busbee and Justin Tranter – is one of six original tracks on the LP. Busbee and Eric Valentine co-produced the album, which also includes Stefani's renditions of staples like "Jingle Bells," "Let It Snow" and "Silent Night."

Target will carry an exclusive Deluxe Edition of the LP featuring a 24-page hardback book with Stefani's personal holiday photos and exclusive images from the album's recording sessions. Holiday bundles and additional merchandise, available at the singer's website, include a white vinyl edition (out October 20th), t-shirt, Christmas cards and ornament.

Stefani and Shelton have collaborated on several stage performances on The Voice. In February, they teamed with fellow coaches Adam Levine and Alicia Keys for an acoustic, live-in-the-studio cover of TLC's 1994 hit "Waterfalls."

Gwen Stefani – You Make It Feel Like Christmas Track List

1. "Jingle Bells"

2. "Let It Snow"

3. "Silent Night"

4. "My Gift Is You"

5. "When I Was A Little Girl"

6. "Last Christmas"

7. "You Make It Feel Like Christmas" (featuring Blake Shelton)

8. "Under The Christmas Lights"

9. "Santa Baby"

10. "White Christmas"

11. "Never Kissed Anyone With Blue Eyes"

12. "Christmas Eve"