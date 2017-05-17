Grizzly Bear released a new song from their forthcoming fifth album, Painted Ruins. The upbeat pop-rock song "Mourning Sound" has the steady bass build of a U2 song and singer Ed Droste's voice in the first verses sounds eerily (and wonderfully) Bono-esque.

The Chris Taylor-produced Painted Ruins is set for release on August 18th.

Grizzly Bear also announced their first tour in four years. The 26-date fall trek, which spans North American and Europe, launches October 5th in Dublin and concludes December 13th in L.A., Pitchfork reports.The indie-rock band last toured behind their fourth LP, 2012's Shields, though they did perform in 2016 at a rally supporting Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign.

In April 2015, Droste told Rolling Stone that the band was "feeling more adventurous with the sonic directions" of their new material. "[We're] changing it up a little bit – not like, a techno dance album," he said. "It's in the beginning stages. Only a couple songs have started to take shape and it's gotta be like, a good dozen or so before we get the picture."

Painted Ruins Track List

1. "Wasted Acres"

2. "Mourning Sound"

3. "Four Cypresses"

4. "Three Rings"

5. "Losing All Sense"

6. "Aquarian"

7. "Cut-Out"

8. "Glass Hillside"

9. "Neighbors"

10. "Systole"

11. "Sky Took Hold"

Grizzly Bear 2017 Tour Dates

October 5th – Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street

October 6th – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

October 8th – Glasgow, UK @ O2 ABC

October 9th – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

October 12th – Berlin, Germany @ Columbiahalle

October 13th – Utrecht, Netherlands @ TivoliVredenburg

October 14th – Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique

October 16th – Paris, France @ L'Olympia

November 1st – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

November 2nd – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

November 3rd – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

November 7th – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

November 9th – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine

November 12th – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre

November 14th – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

November 15th – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

November 16th – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore

November 26th – Montréal, Quebec @ Metropolis

November 28th – Park Township, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

December 1st – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

December 3rd – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

December 7th – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre

December 8th – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

December 9th – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre

December 11th – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre

December 13th – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern