Hear Godspeed You! Black Emperor's Epic 'Undoing a Luciferian Towers'

Montreal collective Godspeed You! Black Emperor released "Undoing a Luciferian Towers," the opening salvo from the upcoming LP Luciferian Towers.



<a href="http://godspeedyoublackemperor.bandcamp.com/album/luciferian-towers">"Luciferian Towers" by Godspeed You! Black Emperor





Clocking in at a svelte – by Godspeed standards – eight minutes, "Towers" packs a handful of seismic shifts, starting with a lush, string-laden intro that builds toward a cacophonous middle before the melody emerges in the final minutes.



Godspeed You! Black Emperor obliquely said of the opening track, "Look at that fucking skyline! big lazy money writ in dull marble obelisks! imagine all those buildings much later on, hollowed out and stripped bare of wires and glass, listen- the wind is whistling through all 3,000 of its burning window-holes!"

Of the new LP: "This, this long-playing record, a thing we made in the midst of communal mess, raising dogs and children. eyes up and filled with dreadful joy – we aimed for wrong notes that explode, a quiet muttering amplified heavenward. we recorded it all in a burning motorboat."

Luciferian Towers, the group's first album since 2015's Asunder, Sweet and Other Distress, arrives in a variety of formats on September 22nd.