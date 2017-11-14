Hear G-Eazy Bemoan Gemini Problems on New Gritty Song

On "The Beautiful & Damned," 28-year-old Oakland rapper G-Eazy lays out the contradictory impulses of his nature. "To understand a Gemini/ Angel, devil, it's both him and I," he raps.

The mid-tempo track's solemn tone reflects the rapper's mental unrest. He ruminates on the "scrutiny" of fame and how the double-edged perks of life in the fast lane ("all the sex, and the drugs, and the boozin'") catch up to him eventually.

Vocalist Zoe Nash counterbalances the gritty meditations on a soulful chorus that echoes his turmoil, albeit more soothingly. "Ever seen a devil with a halo? Ever seen an angel with some horns? Everybody got their own demons, everybody fightin' their own war," she sings.

"The Beautiful & Damned" is the title track of G-eazy's fifth album set for release December 15th. In an interview with Billboard, he revealed it's a dark, concept-driven double album with 20 songs. "The concept of it is kinda like ... being a kid, having the dream of doing this, starting from square one, from outside looking in from without having nothing – to chasing this dream, and then all these years down the road of following this yellow brick road trying to get to where you’re going, one day waking up and being like, 'Did it take me where I wanted to go?'," he said. "This fantasy of, like, sex, drugs, & rock 'n' roll is kinda clichéd, but it's clichéd for a reason."