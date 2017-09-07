Hear G-Eazy, A$AP Rocky, Cardi B on Scathing New Song 'No Limit'

G-Eazy, A$AP Rocky and Cardi B trade ridiculous punch lines on the Bay Area rapper's new song, "No Limit."

"No Limit" boasts a swift, sinister beat from Boi-1da and Allen Ritter, over which A$AP Rocky unspools the track's leering hook. G-Eazy jumps in with a reference to Master P's "No Limit Soldiers" and, over two punchy verses, shouts out fellow Oakland MC Kamaiyah, the "Damn Daniel" meme and for good measure boasts, "Man this year I had three hundred one night stands/ Keep a Costco pack of rubbers in my night stand."

Cardi B unleashes an equally outlandish verse filled with vivid boasts, kiss-offs and burns. "Swear these hoes run they mouth," she spits, "How these hoes out of shape?/ Can you stop with all the subs/ Bitch I ain't Jared."

"No Limit" marks G-Eazy's latest single, following previously released summer offerings such as "Get a Bag" featuring Jadakiss, "Nothing Wrong" and "Wave" featuring Rexx Life Raj. In June the rapper announced his next album, The Beautiful and Damned, would arrive in the fall, though a release date and track list have yet to be announced. In March, G-Eazy released a new EP, Step Brothers. His last album, When It's Dark Out, came out in 2015.