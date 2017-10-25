Hear Franz Ferdinand's Winding, Synth-Heavy New Song 'Always Ascending'

Franz Ferdinand veer into experimental disco-rock on their bold new single, "Always Ascending," the title-track of their newly announced fifth LP, out February 9th, 2018 via Domino Records.
The single opens with frontman Alex Kapranos crooning about clouds ("Cirrus caress you, cumulus kiss you") over a wispy, reverb-heavy piano pattern. But the song later blooms into funkier territory with a barrage of synths.
The Scottish quintet recorded Always Ascending with French producer Philippe Zdar (Phoenix, Beastie Boys, Cassius) at studios in London and Paris. In a statement, Kapranos said the group aimed to capture a vibe both "futuristic and naturalistic" with the album, which follows 2013's Right Thoughts, Right Words, Right Action and their collaborative 2015 LP with Sparks, FFS.
Franz Ferdinand will mark the album announcement by previewing a selection of new songs during a live-streamed launch event on Wednesday, October 25th at 3:30 from Paris venue Point Ephémère.
The band also announced a massive world tour, which kicks off December 4th in Seattle and concludes May 17th in Oakland, California.
Franz Ferdinand – Always Ascending Track List
1. "Always Ascending"
2. "Lazy Boy"
3. "Paper Cages"
4. "Finally"
5. "The Academy Award"
6. "Lois Lane"
7. "Huck And Jim”
8 "Glimpse of Love”
9. "Feel the Love Go"
10. "Slow Don't Kill Me Slow"
Franz Ferdinand Tour Dates
December 4 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox Market
December 5 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore
December 6 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore
December 7 - Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds
December 9 - Pomona, CA @ Glasshouse
December 10 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
January 25 - Tokyo, Japan @ Shinkiba Studio Coast
February 10 - Galway, Ireland @ Leisureland
February 11 - Dublin, Ireland @ Olympia Theatre
February 13 - Manchester, UK @ Royal Albert Hall
February 14 - Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
February 16 - Newcastle, UK @ O2 Academy
February 17 - Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy
February 19 - Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy
February 20 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
February 21 - Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy
February 23 - Cambridge, UK @ Corn Exchange
February 24 - London, UK @ O2 Brixton Academy
February 25 - Brighton, UK @ Dome
February 27 - Paris, France @ La Zénith
February 28 - Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National
March 1 - Hamburg, Germany @ Mehr! Theater
March 3 - Utrecht, Netherlands @ Tivoli Vrendenburg
March 4 - Groningen, Netherlands @ De Oosterpoort
March 5 - Cologne, Germany @ Palladium
March 7 - Berlin, Germany @ Tempodrom
March 8 - Warsaw, Poland @ Stodola
March 9 - Prague, Czech Republic @ Forum Karlin
March 11 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Halle 622
March 12 - Munich, Germany @ Tonhalle
March 13 - Vienna, Austria @ Gasometer
March 15 - Bologna, Italy @ Unipol Arena
March 17 - Madrid, Spain @ La Riviera
March 19 - Toulouse, France @ Zenith
March 20 - Montpellier, France @ Zenith Sud
March 21 - Lyon, France @ Amphi 3000
March 23 - Rennes, France @ Liberte
March 24 - Caen, France @ Zenith
April 8 - Toronto, ON @ Rebel
April 10 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues
April 11 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
April 13 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
April 16 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
April 27 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
April 28 - Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
April 30 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
May 2 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
May 7 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
May 8 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
May 11 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
May 13 - San Diego, CA @ North Park at the Observatory
May 15 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
May 17 - Oakland, CA @ The Fox Theatre