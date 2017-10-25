Hear Franz Ferdinand's Winding, Synth-Heavy New Song 'Always Ascending'

Franz Ferdinand veer into experimental disco-rock on their bold new single, "Always Ascending," the title-track of their newly announced fifth LP, out February 9th, 2018 via Domino Records.

The single opens with frontman Alex Kapranos crooning about clouds ("Cirrus caress you, cumulus kiss you") over a wispy, reverb-heavy piano pattern. But the song later blooms into funkier territory with a barrage of synths.

The Scottish quintet recorded Always Ascending with French producer Philippe Zdar (Phoenix, Beastie Boys, Cassius) at studios in London and Paris. In a statement, Kapranos said the group aimed to capture a vibe both "futuristic and naturalistic" with the album, which follows 2013's Right Thoughts, Right Words, Right Action and their collaborative 2015 LP with Sparks, FFS.

Franz Ferdinand will mark the album announcement by previewing a selection of new songs during a live-streamed launch event on Wednesday, October 25th at 3:30 from Paris venue Point Ephémère.

The band also announced a massive world tour, which kicks off December 4th in Seattle and concludes May 17th in Oakland, California.

Franz Ferdinand – Always Ascending Track List

1. "Always Ascending"

2. "Lazy Boy"

3. "Paper Cages"

4. "Finally"

5. "The Academy Award"

6. "Lois Lane"

7. "Huck And Jim”

8 "Glimpse of Love”

9. "Feel the Love Go"

10. "Slow Don't Kill Me Slow"

Franz Ferdinand Tour Dates

December 4 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox Market

December 5 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore

December 6 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore

December 7 - Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds

December 9 - Pomona, CA @ Glasshouse

December 10 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

January 25 - Tokyo, Japan @ Shinkiba Studio Coast

February 10 - Galway, Ireland @ Leisureland

February 11 - Dublin, Ireland @ Olympia Theatre

February 13 - Manchester, UK @ Royal Albert Hall

February 14 - Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

February 16 - Newcastle, UK @ O2 Academy

February 17 - Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy

February 19 - Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy

February 20 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

February 21 - Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy

February 23 - Cambridge, UK @ Corn Exchange

February 24 - London, UK @ O2 Brixton Academy

February 25 - Brighton, UK @ Dome

February 27 - Paris, France @ La Zénith

February 28 - Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National

March 1 - Hamburg, Germany @ Mehr! Theater

March 3 - Utrecht, Netherlands @ Tivoli Vrendenburg

March 4 - Groningen, Netherlands @ De Oosterpoort

March 5 - Cologne, Germany @ Palladium

March 7 - Berlin, Germany @ Tempodrom

March 8 - Warsaw, Poland @ Stodola

March 9 - Prague, Czech Republic @ Forum Karlin

March 11 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Halle 622

March 12 - Munich, Germany @ Tonhalle

March 13 - Vienna, Austria @ Gasometer

March 15 - Bologna, Italy @ Unipol Arena

March 17 - Madrid, Spain @ La Riviera

March 19 - Toulouse, France @ Zenith

March 20 - Montpellier, France @ Zenith Sud

March 21 - Lyon, France @ Amphi 3000

March 23 - Rennes, France @ Liberte

March 24 - Caen, France @ Zenith

April 8 - Toronto, ON @ Rebel

April 10 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues

April 11 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

April 13 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

April 16 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

April 27 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

April 28 - Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

April 30 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

May 2 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

May 7 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

May 8 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

May 11 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

May 13 - San Diego, CA @ North Park at the Observatory

May 15 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

May 17 - Oakland, CA @ The Fox Theatre