Hear Frank Ocean's Jazzy, Experimental New Song 'Provider'

Frank Ocean debuted a jittery new single, "Provider," Sunday night on his surprise-release "blonded RADIO" show. In a lyric video posted on the singer's website, the song plays via cassette through a retro-styled boombox, which visual artist Tom Sachs tricks out with larger speakers and a machete. The words are highlighted on the screen by a hopping Hello Kitty head.

"Provider" is at once smooth and spastic, unfurling with jagged vocal rhythms and jazzy keys. Through shifting vocal effects, Ocean sings abstract snatches of lyrics that reference Aphex Twin, Stanley Kubrick, shoegaze and basketball.

The latest episode of "blonded RADIO" also featured the neo-soul artist freestyling over 2 Chainz' "Rolls Royce Bitch," Pitchfork reports. He previously premiered new songs "Biking (Solo)" and A$AP Rocky collaboration "RAF" on the show.

Ocean recruited Brad Pitt for an experimental performance art piece during the vocalist's FYF Fest in July. The actor recently revealed that Ocean's latest LP, 2016's Blonde, helped him navigate his post-divorce life. "I've been listening to a lot of Frank Ocean," Pitt told GQ in May. "I find this young man so special. Talk about getting to the raw truth. He's painfully honest. He's very, very special. I can't find a bad one."