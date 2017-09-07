Hear Foo Fighters' Urgent New Song 'The Line'

The Foo Fighters unveiled a potent new song, "The Line," from their upcoming album, Concrete and Gold, out September 15th.



"The Line" is a raucous yet melodic rocker with colossal guitars and pounding drums that drive forward while lighter, pop-tinged instrumental touches swirl underneath. Dave Grohl delivers a powerful vocal performance, howling, "The tears in your eyes/ Someday will dry/ We fight for our lives/ Because everything's on the line/ This time."

Grohl described "The Line" as "a search for hope in this day and age where you feel as if you're fighting for your life with every passing moment, and everything is on the line."

Concrete and Gold marks the Foo Fighters' first LP since 2014's Sonic Highways, while it also follows their 2015 EP, Saint Cecilia. The band recorded Concrete and Gold with contemporary pop producer Greg Kurstin, who has worked with Adele, Sia, Pink and more. The album also features several guests including Justin Timberlake, Paul McCartney, the Bird and the Bee's Inara George, the Kills' Alison Mosshart and Boyz II Men singer Shawn Stockman.

The Foo Fighters will embark on a North American tour in support of Concrete and Gold October 14th in Richmond, Virginia. The group will also headline a new one-day festival, Cal Jam 17, October 7th in San Bernardino, California. The lineup also features Queens of the Stone Age, Cage the Elephant and Liam Gallagher.