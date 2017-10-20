Hear Foo Fighters' Contemplative New Song 'Soldier'

Foo Fighters released a sweetly subdued new song, "Soldier," just over a month after issuing their chart-topping ninth LP, Concrete and Gold. "Am I the soldier that you want me to be?" Dave Grohl croons over a ringing electric guitars. "Running from my enemies, under attack."

"Soldier" highlights 7-Inches for Planned Parenthood, a new compilation album benefitting the sexual health care nonprofit organization. The set also includes rare or previously unreleased material from Sleater-Kinney, Feist, Bon Iver, John Legend & St. Vincent, Elliott Smith, CHVRCHES, Estelle, Jenny Slate, Zach Galifianakis and Tig Notaro.





Related Dave Grohl on How Foo Fighters Made New LP With Pop Producer "What's the strangest thing for this band to do at this point?" singer asks. "Just to go into a studio and make a fucking album like a normal band"

The 33-track set is available digitally today, October 20th, with a full physical box set out November 17th. 100 percent of the proceeds from sales of the box set and streaming listens benefit Planned Parenthood.

"Lawmakers with extreme views are working hard to shut down Planned Parenthood," the creative team behind the project wrote in a statement. "If they succeed, millions of Americans will lose access to basic health services, including STD testing and treatment, birth control, and life-saving cancer screenings. 7-inches for Planned Parenthood is a response to this threat."

Foo Fighters recently organized their own festival, Cal Jam in San Bernardino, California, which included 19 rock acts including Queens of the Stone Age, Cage the Elephant, the Kills, Royal Blood and Liam Gallagher.