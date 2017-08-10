Hear Fifth Harmony's Assertive, Skrillex-Produced New Song 'Angel'

Fifth Harmony offered another taste of their self-titled album with the confident, hip-hop inflected "Angel." Their 2017 LP will be the group's first as a quartet following Camila Cabello's departure from the group late last year.











Skrillex and Poo Bear produced the bass-heavy tune about being in a relationship based on unrealistic expectations. "Who said I was an angel?/ When you look at me, what do you see?" they take turns singing on the chorus. "Open your eyes/ I’m more brilliant than you'll ever be."

Fifth Harmony is the group's third full-length album and is set to be released on August 25th. Gucci Mane appeared on the lead single "Down," which debuted in early June.



Related Watch Fifth Harmony, Gucci Mane's Buoyant 'Down' on 'Fallon' Vocal group displays customary precision while performing lead single from upcoming self-titled third album

Former member Cabello is currently plotting the release of her debut solo album, The Hurting The Healing The Loving, on September 22nd. She has led up to the album's release with several new tracks, most recently teaming up with Young Thug for "Havana" and Migos' Quavo on "OMG."