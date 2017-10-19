Hear Feist's Heartfelt Cover of Gord Downie's 'The Stranger'

Feist has unveiled a touching cover of Gord Downie's "The Stranger," in tribute to the Tragically Hip frontman, who died on Tuesday of terminal brain cancer at the age of 53.

Related Tragically Hip's Gord Downie Dead at 53 Canadian rock legend diagnosed with brain cancer in 2015

"I send out this song with love, respect and gratitude in honour of Gord's generosity of spirit," the singer tweeted. "I admired so much his honest way of communicating what he saw and the courage and conviction he searched with. Thank you, and I love you."

"The Stranger" was featured on Downie's 2016 solo album, Secret Path, which was inspired by the true story of Chanie Wenjack, an indigenous 12-year-old who died on October 22nd, 1966 while fleeing Cecilia Jeffrey Indian Residential School in Canada.

Feist also takes a stripped-down approach on her heartfelt rendition of the song, which mirrors the lonely, pensive vibe of the original.

Last year, Feist covered Downie's "Flamenco," which she dedicated to Downie shortly after his terminal brain cancer diagnosis was made public and before the Tragically Hip's final tour that took place in Summer 2016.

Downie's double-album, Introduce Yerself, was produced by Feist's Broken Social Scene bandmate Kevin Drew. It is slated for release on October 27th via Arts & Crafts.