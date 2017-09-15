Hear Evanescence's Operatic New Song, 'Imperfection'

Evanescence achieve electronic-symphonic symmetry on their lush new single, "Imperfection." Singer Amy Lee commands the track with a swaggering cadence along with her signature belting. "You know you can't deny it," she sings. "The world's a little more fucked up every day."

"Imperfection" is one of two newly written songs on Evanescence's upcoming LP, Synthesis, out November 10th. Lee recruited producer Will Hunt and composer David Campbell to revamp older songs (including breakout hit "Bring Me to Life") with an orchestra.

In a statement, Lee felt "Imperfection" was the most important song on the new album. The lyrics, she said, were written from the perspective of someone "left behind" after a suicide or loss.

"I struggled with the lyrics for a long time because there was a lifetime of work to live up to and I wasn't sure what to say or how to be good enough," Lee said. "When it finally started pouring out of me, it was undeniable. I had no choice. It's for all the people we've lost, all the people who we could lose, to suicide and depression. I'm singing from the perspective of the person left behind, the person in the waiting room. It's a plea to fight for your life, to stay. Don't give into the fear – I have to tell myself that every day. Nobody is perfect. We are all imperfect, and it's precisely those imperfections that make us who we are, and we have to embrace them because there's so much beauty in those differences. Life is worth fighting for. You are worth fighting for."

Lee will perform the retooled Evanescence tracks with a full orchestra on the Synthesis tour, which launches October 14th in Las Vegas.

"This will be our first time touring with an orchestra, and I'm so excited to perform this way – really focus on the vocals, and the emotion and the story we've built over the years," Lee said.