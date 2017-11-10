Hear Eminem's Emotional New Ballad 'Walk on Water' With Beyonce

Eminem recruited Beyoncé for his emotional new song "Walk on Water," the first sample from his upcoming ninth LP, rumored to be titled Revival.

The vocalist's melismatic belting highlights the simmering, orchestral piano ballad, while the rapper surveys his life and career throughout the track, building in intensity as the song progresses. "God's given me all this – still I feel no different regardless," he rhymes. "Kids look to me as a god – this is retarded/ If only they knew it's a facade and it's exhausted."

Eminem teased the track on Instagram this week with a fake medical informercial hyping the drug "Revival" as a cutting-edge medicine. "Don't waste your one shot – seize the moment," an actor says, while warning of potential "side effects." The rapper has yet to detail his next LP, though – given that he will perform November 18th on Saturday Night Live – an announcement is expected soon.

During last month's BET Awards, Eminem earned praise with his visceral, Trump-bashing freestyle, "The Storm," which criticized the president for his response to the NFL protests, Hurricane Maria and the Las Vegas shooting.

The rapper recently collaborated with Pink on "Revenge," a song from her recently issued Beautiful Trauma LP. In October 2016, Eminem released the nearly eight-minute "Campaign Speech," which disses Trump and references everyone from Trayvon Martin to David Hasselhoff.