Hear Ed Sheeran, Beyonce Duet on New 'Perfect' Remix

Ed Sheeran has unveiled a new remix of "Perfect" and it features Beyoncé. The original song appears on his third album ÷, which was nominated in the Best Pop Vocal Album Grammy category. The ballad is currently Number Five on the Billboard Hot 100.

The original song's soulful sway and romantic, heartfelt sentiment is augmented with their duet approach on the new acoustic guitar rendition. Sheeran takes the lead verse and chorus before Beyoncé enters the fold for the second verse.

"Well I found a man/ Stronger than anyone I know/ He shares my dreams," she sings. "I hope that someday we'll share our home/ I found a love/ To carry more than just my secrets/ To carry love/ To carry children of our own." The pair's voices mingle for the second chorus through the end of the song, with each taking turns with the lyrics as well as singing together.

This is Beyoncé's third collaboration in recent months. She previously appeared on J Balvin and Willy William's "Mi Gente" remix in September and on Eminem's "Walk on Water," which was released earlier this month.

Last month, Sheeran canceled multiple tour dates in Asia due to injuries incurred from a bicycle accident.