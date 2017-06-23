Hear Drake's Simmering New Song 'Signs'

Drake unveiled his new song "Signs" as part of Louis Vuitton's Spring/Summer 2018 collection runway show at Paris Fashion Week Wednesday. Hear the rapper's first new track since the arrival of More Life at the 4:30-mark in the video above.

"Signs," produced by go-to collaborator Noah "40" Shebib, is a simmering dancehall track reminiscent of the rapper's hit "One Dance."

"Champagne with breakfast while I'm yawning / Can't drink all day if you don't start in the morning," Drake says on the track. "Lord forgive me, I can't take things slowly / I'm goin' on them once I get going."

The track will have its formal debut Friday night on Drake's OVO Sound Radio on Beats 1, along with the entire Drake-curated soundtrack for the Louis Vuitton fashion show.

Drake last released his "playlist project" More Life, one of Rolling Stone's 50 Best Albums of 2017 So Far, in March. Since then, the rapper has appeared on DJ Khaled's Grateful track "To the Max." On June 26th, Drake will host the inaugural NBA Awards.