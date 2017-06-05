Hear Drake, DJ Khaled's Lively New Song 'To the Max'

Drake and DJ Khaled reteam for the blustery new track "To the Max," the latest song off the producer's upcoming LP Grateful. The duo previously paired up on the 2016 hit "For Free."
Compared to Grateful's previous radio-friendly fare – the all-star chart-topper "I'm the One" and the Jay Z/Beyoncé joint "Shining" – "To the Max" takes a different approach as Khaled laces the track with a skittish, cluttered and occasionally distorted beat for Drake to maneuver on.
In addition to "To the Max," Khaled also announced that his much anticipated 10th LP Grateful would arrive on June 23rd in an Instagram post that debuted the album's cover, featuring Khaled's infant son (and the album's "executive producer") Asahd.
"He is credited as executive producer, and his attorney has his points or royalties, everything," Khaled told Jimmy Kimmel in March, adding that his son's role in the creative process was "listening to the songs with [him], going over the business part of it, [determining] if the vocals are right, if the beats are right, if the energy's right."
GOD IS THE GREATEST! #GRATEFUL #JUNE23 ... WOW!! This is my 10th Album! And this is my sons First Album! TEARS OF JOY!!! I've been through so many storms! I weathered every storm! I always knew there would be sunshine on the other side !! I never gave up !! I ALWAYS HAD HOPE AND PRAYED! I LOVE GOD SO MUCH !! FAN LUV PRE ORDER YOUR #GRATEFUL ALBUM NOW!! FAN LUV THIS IS FOR YOU! THIS FOR @asahdkhaled ! THANK YOU GOD ! #GRATEFUL IS MY THANK YOU TO EVERYONE!! @wethebestmusic @rocnation @epicrecords 🙏🏽🔑🌺🦁🙏🏽