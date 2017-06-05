Hear Drake, DJ Khaled's Lively New Song 'To the Max'

Drake and DJ Khaled reteam for the blustery new track "To the Max," the latest song off the producer's upcoming LP Grateful. The duo previously paired up on the 2016 hit "For Free."

Related 63 Most Anticipated Albums of 2017 Drake, Tool, U2 and more of this year's upcoming releases

Compared to Grateful's previous radio-friendly fare – the all-star chart-topper "I'm the One" and the Jay Z/Beyoncé joint "Shining" – "To the Max" takes a different approach as Khaled laces the track with a skittish, cluttered and occasionally distorted beat for Drake to maneuver on.

In addition to "To the Max," Khaled also announced that his much anticipated 10th LP Grateful would arrive on June 23rd in an Instagram post that debuted the album's cover, featuring Khaled's infant son (and the album's "executive producer") Asahd.

"He is credited as executive producer, and his attorney has his points or royalties, everything," Khaled told Jimmy Kimmel in March, adding that his son's role in the creative process was "listening to the songs with [him], going over the business part of it, [determining] if the vocals are right, if the beats are right, if the energy's right."