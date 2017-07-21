Hear Dhani Harrison's Psychedelic New Song From Debut Solo LP

Dhani Harrison will release his debut solo LP, IN///PARALLEL, on October 6th via BMG. The album's lead single, "All About Waiting," is a psychedelic electro-rock odyssey filled with throbbing synthesizers and psychological pondering. "Even though you're present in the moment," Harrison croons, "doesn't mean that you're not sad and lonely."

The track is built on a thrilling quiet-loud arrangement, building from minimalist electronic verses to choruses laced with proggy triplet drum fills and sky-scraping choral voices. Harrison, son of Beatles guitarist George Harrison, also previewed IN///PARALLEL with a teaser clip featuring another new song, showcasing intricate vocal harmonies and a biting guitar solo.

The album is available for pre-order, along with limited-edition bundle packages.







A statement about the LP describes IN///PARALLEL as "echoing his influences over the past few years as a composer." In recent years, the musician has scored several films and TV shows, including Amazon's 2015 series Good Girls Revolt.



Harrison previously played guitar and sang in London alt-rock act Thenewno2 with Oliver Hicks. The duo released three albums and two EPs, most recently the score to 2013 film Beautiful Creatures.

The guitarist, who recently helped induct Electric Light Orchestra into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, has two solo shows booked: July 24th at Los Angeles' the Echo and Sunday, July 30th at New York City's Panorama Festival.

Dhani Harrison – IN///PARALLEL Track List

1. "Never Know"

2. #WarOnFalse"

3. "Úlfur Resurrection"

4. "Downtown Tigers"

5. "London Water"

6. "Summertime Police"

7. "Poseidon (Keep Me Safe)"

8. "The Light Under The Door"

9. "All About Waiting"

10. "Admiral of Upside Down"