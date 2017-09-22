Hear Dhani Harrison's Cinematic New Song 'Summertime Police'

Dhani Harrison released another cinematic song, "Summertime Police," from his upcoming debut solo LP, IN///PARALLEL. The arrangement unfolds in two parts. It opens in an ambient calm of glacial guitars that become stabbing synths, distorted bass and an elastic bent-note guitar solo.

The lyrics conjure an unnerving police state that blurs the line between dystopia and modern life. The protagonist reflects on his teenage past, filled with "lonely daydreams" and teachers who instructed, "'You mustn't dare to dream.'"

"Summertime Police" is Harrison's third sample of IN///PARALLEL, following lead single "All About Waiting" and "Admiral of Upside Down."

The multi-instrumentalist will promote the LP, out October 6th, with his first headlining U.S. tour, launching November 6th at New York City's Knitting Factory. Summer Moon – featuring Nikolai Fraiture (The Strokes), Stephen Perkins (Jane's Addiction), Camila Grey (Uh Huh Her) and Noah Harmon (The Airborne Toxic Event) – will open all seven shows.

In a statement about the album, Harrison said he only gained the confidence to record under his own name after working on other projects, including his alt-rock band thenewno2 and assorted film and TV scoring work.

"My gift from the universe is that I really enjoy changing, and that's why I'm now happy being Dhani Harrison," he said. "With everything you accomplish, you gain a freedom to do something else in your life, not unlike a video game, where you unlock different levels, powers and weapons. I had to go through the process, and I unlocked a lot of different stuff in myself, which allows me to be who I am now."