Hear Demi Lovato's Acerbic New Song 'You Don't Do It for Me Anymore'

Demi Lovato unveiled her new song "You Don't Do It for Me Anymore," the latest single off her upcoming LP Tell Me You Love Me.



The track is Lovato's kiss-off to a soon-to-be ex, extolling on her lover's negatives over a simple mid-tempo beat and light orchestration. "I see the future without you/ The hell was I doing in the past?/ Now that I've learned all about you/ A love just like ours wouldn't last," Lovato sings. "I won't fall for your games/ So don't hate me if I say/ You don't do it for me anymore."

Tell Me You Love Me is out September 29th. In addition to "You Don't Do It for Me Anymore," the song has also released first single "Sorry Not Sorry" and the title track. All three are available as instant downloads for fans who preorder the new album.