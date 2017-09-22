Demi Lovato Embraces the Dance Floor on New Song 'Sexy Dirty Love'

Demi Lovato pivots towards the dance floor on "Sexy Dirty Love," the latest in a flurry of singles she has released leading up Tell Me You Love Me, a new LP due out September 29th.

Old and new collide in "Sexy Dirty Love." Instrumentally, the song borrows heavily from late Seventies disco and stabbing Eighties funk; lyrically, Lovato narrates a thoroughly modern romantic encounter initiated through sexting. "Now you're teasing me and I can't help but do the same," she sings, bringing her typical vocal firepower to each syllable. "Whispering through your phone, you're driving me insane."



"Sexy Dirty Love" is the third song on Tell Me You Love Me; it serves as a surge of energy on the album following the downtempo title track. It's not Lovato's only dance floor-friendly cut in circulation at the moment: her collaboration with Cheat Codes, "No Promises," also reached Number Seven on the Pop Radio chart this week.

Tell Me You Love Me's lead single, "Sorry Not Sorry," recently climbed to Number 13 on the Hot 100. It's likely to climb further after Lovato's recent visit to The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.