Hear Demi Lovato's Heartsick New Song 'Tell Me You Love Me'

Demi Lovato released a swelling ballad full of horns and handclaps on Thursday. "Tell Me You Love Me" is the title track from the singer's upcoming LP, due on September 29th.









While Lovato's July single "Sorry Not Sorry" was a take-no-prisoners strike on an ex, her latest is a lonely plea. "Tell me you love me/ I need someone on days like this," Lovato sings. "I hope I never see the day that you move on and be happy without me."

Whether Lovato is longing or leaving, heavy studio production is the throughline in her work. Both tracks are full of electronic claps and booming drum programming around Lovato's searing vocals. She saves her most impressive wails for the final third of "Tell Me You Love Me," where she rips through a series of forceful ad-libs.

Lovato's follow-up to 2015's Confident is due out next month. The singer is ramping up her schedule of major public appearances to build anticipation for the record: on Saturday, she will sing the national anthem at the heavily promoted fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor, and on Sunday, she will perform "Sorry Not Sorry" at the MTV Video Music Awards.

"Sorry Not Sorry," which was co-produced by R&B ace Warren "Oak" Felder, reached Number 25 on the Hot 100 this week.