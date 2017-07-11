Hear Demi Lovato's Revenge-Soaked New Song 'Sorry Not Sorry'

Demi Lovato takes gleeful revenge on a callous ex in new track "Sorry Not Sorry," a muscular mid-tempo number full of bass and electronic handclaps.

Lovato is joyously unforgiving from the opening seconds here. "Being so bad got me feelin' so good/ Showing you up like I knew that I would," she sings. She toys with the idea of letting this poor sucker off the hook, then decides against it: "It'd be nice of me to take it easy on ya, but nah."

The "Sorry Not Sorry" instrumental is heavy on rhythmic effects. Lovato expands to fill the track's empty space, belting her non-apology with the vindictive force of someone who knows their actions are justified.

In a letter to fans posted on Twitter last week, Lovato called "Sorry Not Sorry" "the first of many songs that I've been working on." She added, "This is an anthem for anyone who's ever been hated on and has risen above it and come out from the other side like a fucking savage!"



"Sorry Not Sorry" is produced by Zaire Koalo, Trevor Brown and Warren "Oak" Felder, according to Billboard. Felder has an impressive resume as an R&B producer with credits on a number of top-notch singles, including Tamia's "Sandwich and a Soda," Miguel's "Use Me" and Alessia Cara's "Here."

Lovato's last album, Confident, came out in October of 2015.

