Hear Danger Mouse, Big Boi, Run the Jewels' Brash New Song 'Chase Me'

Danger Mouse tapped Run the Jewels and Big Boi for "Chase Me," a gritty new track on Edgar Wright's upcoming action-comedy, Baby Driver. Danger Mouse helmed the movie's soundtrack, which arrives June 23rd via the producer's 30th Century Records.



Baby Driver follows a getaway car driver (Ansel Elgort) who uses music to help time his escapes, and fittingly "Chase Me" is packed with plenty of vivid bad-boy braggadocio. Big Boi and Run the Jewels' El-P and Killer Mike spit their vicious verses over a beat of dusty drums, grizzly bass and frazzled guitar, which Danger Mouse built out of samples from the Jon Spencer Blues Explosion's "Bellbottoms."

Amongst all the choice boasts in "Chase Me," Killer Mike closes out his verse with the particularly diabolical line, "Bad manners, the bad man'll do bad things/ A bad bitch gave me bomb head to Bad Brains/ The sheriff's daughter, we be outta there before dad came."

Wright spoke about how "Chase Me" came together. "As I was finishing up the movie and putting the 29-track soundtrack together, Brian [Danger Mouse] had the idea to do a remix based on the opening track of the movie; 'Bellbottoms' by the Jon Spencer Blues Explosion. It's apt that we used this song as a jumping off point as the nascent idea of Baby Driver came to me in a dream after listening to 'Orange' a hell of a lot when I was 21. And on top of that both Killer Mike and Big Boi make brief cameos in this Atlanta-set movie, drinking with Kevin Spacey's crime boss at a fancy ATL eatery. I'm thrilled how 'Chase Me' turned out, a great collision of five of my favorite artists."

Baby Driver, out June 28th, also features Jamie Foxx and cameos from several musicians including the Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea and Sky Ferreira.