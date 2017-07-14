Hear Coldplay's Uplifting New Song With Big Sean

Coldplay unite with rapper Big Sean on "Miracles (Someone Special)," an uplifting track from the band's new Kaleidoscope EP.



Singer Chris Martin recounts some advice he received from his father, crooning over sparkling synths and a funky electric guitar line. "Yeah in you I see someone special/ You've got fire in your eyes," he sings. "When you realize, you'll go further then we've ever gone/ Just turn it on."



In his guest verse, Big Sean recalls the obstacles he faced while chasing his hip-hop dreams – like overcoming the "prison" of financial debt and the expectation of a traditional career path. "Maybe I could be the new Ali of music, probably/ Instead of doing it just as a hobby like these boys told me to," he raps.

The five-track Kaleidoscope – out July 14th digitally and August 4th physically – also features "Hypnotised," "All I Can Think About Is You," the Brian Eno collaboration "Aliens" and a remix of their collaborative hit with the Chainsmokers, "Something Just Like This."