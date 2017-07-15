Hear Chance the Rapper, Young Thug's Surprise New Song 'Big B's'

Chance the Rapper posted a surprise new Young Thug collaboration titled "Big B's" Friday on SoundCloud, just hours after the rapper pledged that the streaming service that helped launch his career is "here to stay" despite bleak rumors concerning SoundCloud's future.

The bouncy track opens with an impassioned verse from the Jeffery rapper before the Coloring Book MC steps in to unleash a fiery verse where he touts, "I declare war on the beast for my God."

"Big B's" arrives on SoundCloud days after the service laid off roughly 40 percent of its workforce amid rumors that the site could be bankrupt within months, potentially endangering all the music that has been loaded onto SoundCloud.

Chance, who dropped his breakthrough mixtape Acid Rap on the service and rewarded SoundCloud-using Chance fans in Chicago with his Magnificent Coloring World 2, assured his Twitter followers this week, "I'm working on the SoundCloud thing."

"@ an artist who you wouldn't know if not for SoundCloud," he tweeted, "Now link me to a song on SoundCloud that you swear you're responsible for like at least a thousand plays."

On Friday, Chance the Rapper revealed that he had "a very fruitful call with [SoundCloud CEO] Alex Ljung" and promised that the streaming service was "here to stay," which SoundCloud reiterated with their own tweet, "Spread the word: your music isn't going anywhere. Neither are we."

Six hours later, "Big B's" arrived as a SoundCloud exclusive.