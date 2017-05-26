Hear Carly Rae Jepsen's Assertive, Unearthed Song 'Cut to the Feeling'

Another lost track from Carly Rae Jepsen's Emotion sessions came out. The anthemic power-pop tune "Cut to the Feeling" will be featured on the soundtrack for the forthcoming animated film Leap!, out in August.

Jepsen goes for her full Eighties pop power on the vibrant song, with massive synths, generous harmonies and a big, arena-worthy chorus. "I wanna cut through the clouds, break the ceiling," she sings. "I wanna dance on the roof, you and me alone/ I wanna cut to the feeling, oh yeah."

Jepsen released Emotion in 2015 and followed the album up with Emotion Side B last year, an EP with previously unreleased tracks recorded during her sessions for Emotion. Jepsen will voice a ballerina named Odette in Leap!, which was released under the title Ballerina in Canada earlier this year.

Elle Fanning and Nat Wolff voice the animated feature's main characters, two best friends who want to move to Paris and follow their dreams. Maddie Ziegler, Mel Brooks and Kate McKinnon are also part of the film's cast.