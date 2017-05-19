Hear Camila Cabello's Sweeping Debut Solo Song 'Crying in the Club'

Camila Cabello finds emotional redemption in debut solo single, "Crying in the Club." The five-minute track opens with the former Fifth Harmony singer belting alongside a mournful cello. "Why did you leave me here to burn?/ I'm way too young to be this hurt," Cabello ponders. "I feel doomed in hotel rooms, staring straight up at the wall."

Midway through, "Club" switches gears into a subdued, minor-key dance groove reminiscent of Sia's "Cheap Thrills." The lyrics also shift to a more resilient theme, as Cabello instructs herself not to dwell on fizzled-out romance. "Ain't no crying in the club," she sings.



The music video mirrors the song's emotional journey. It opens with black-and-white shots of the singer crying and reclining in a bathtub before exploding with color in the nightclub.

The single will appear on Cabello's first solo LP, The Hurting The Healing The Loving, which she announced earlier this week in an Instagram post. She called the album "the story of my journey from darkness into light, from a time when I was lost to a time when I found myself again" and teased that her second single, "I Have Questions."

Cabello wrote that she started writing "Questions" during a "completely broken" state in a hotel bathroom on tour. "I was in the kind of pain that's uncomfortable to talk about, and it was the kind of chapter you never want to read out loud," she said. "I couldn't write another song for six months because writing meant I had to feel everything, and I wasn't ready to do that yet."