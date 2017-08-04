Hear Camila Cabello's Clubby Young Thug and Quavo Collaborations

Camila Cabello is further teasing her debut solo album The Hurting The Healing The Loving with the clubby, smooth new tracks "Havana" and "OMG." Young Thug and Quavo make appearances on the two new songs.

On "OMG," co-written by Charli XCX and featuring Quavo, an Auto-Tuned Cabello coos and flirts over a trap beat filled with hi-hat rolls. "Ooh, my God, you look good today," she repeats on the chorus. Quavo offers an ecstatic "Oh my God!" in the background before nimbly delivering his verse that references his group Migos' hit "Bad and Boujee." Quavo and Cabello previously worked together on the Major Lazer single "No Know Better," which also featured Travis Scott.

Cabello pays tribute to her hometown on the Pharrell Williams-produced song "Havana." Over the course of the track, she falls in love with a mysterious suitor from East Atlanta, though she has left her heart in Cuba. The slick track features a verse from Young Thug and an addictive piano-driven beat.

Cabello has released four tracks from her forthcoming debut album this year after leaving the pop group Fifth Harmony in December. While no exact date has been given, Cabello's The Hurting The Healing The Loving will be released sometime next month.