Trending

Hear Calvin Harris, Pharrell, Katy Perry's Bubbly Ska Song 'Feels'

Big Sean also contributes to latest star-packed track from electronic producer's 'Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1' album

Katy Perry, Pharrell and Big Sean join Calvin Harris for "Feels," which will appear later this month on his 'Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1' album. Credit: Getty (3)

Calvin Harris continues to show off his ensemble-first approach to pop music on "Feels." The guiding principle: wrangle as many stars – in this case, Katy Perry, Pharrell and Big Sean – as possible, give them a buoyant instrumental to sing over, and watch the track climb the charts. 

For "Feels," Harris crafts a simple, lighthearted loop, combining punctual ska guitar, a playful keyboard line and charming squeaks that recall a cartoon character's slip on a banana peel. In a savvy move, Harris makes almost the entire song out of hooks from Pharrell ("Do you mind if I steal a kiss?") and Perry ("Don't be afraid to catch feels!"). Big Sean sweeps in near the end of the song to provide a rapped bridge: "You're looking for a little more consistency/ But when you stop lookin', you gonna find what's meant to be."

"Feels" will appear on Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 on June 30th. Migos, Frank Ocean, Future, Khalid, Young Thug and Ariana Grande will all appear on the album.