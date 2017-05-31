Hear Broken Social Scene's Boundless New Song 'Skyline'

Broken Social Scene released their new song "Skyline," the third single off their upcoming LP, Hug of Thunder.

Related 63 Most Anticipated Albums of 2017 Drake, Tool, U2 and more of this year's upcoming releases

The vast, largely acoustic "Skyline" is built around a single lyric ("Skyline waits for the world/ Skyline waits for the fall/ But you shouldn't have come all/ Because I know/ You're never gonna be that way") repeated over the song's four minutes, revving towards a exultant climax.

"Skyline" follows previous singles "Halfway Home" and the title track off Hug of Thunder, the Canadian supergroup's first LP since 2010's Forgiveness Rock Record. Hug of Thunder is due out July 7th.

In addition to the new single, Broken Social Scene have teamed with Spotify to transform their discography into mood-enhancing playlists. The Broken Playlist App allows users to choose their ambiance – makeout music, road trip anthems – and a BSS playlist will be specially cultivated to fit the mood.

Broken Social Scene were also among the first artists to perform in Manchester following the terror attack following an Ariana Grande concert that killed 22 people. The night after the tragic incident, Broken Social Scene and surprise guest Johnny Marr played as scheduled at the British city's Albert Hall.

The Canadian collective, featuring members of Metric, Stars and Feist, will tour in support of Hug of Thunder throughout the year, including a pair of music festival appearances (Barcelona's Primavera Sound and Toronto's Field Day) this weekend.