Brian Eno has long been a fan of My Bloody Valentine's fuzzy shoegaze Impressionism, so he welcomed that band's Kevin Shields into his studio to experiment with sounds. The result is "Only Once Away My Son," a new track the pair is releasing via Adult Swim's "singles program." Over the course of nine minutes, the duo create an ever-shifting canvas of noise, bells, squeaks and morose-sounding chords.



Both artists have been busy in recent months with various projects. Eno recently released the album Reflection, which came out earlier this year. He posted a four-minute snippet of the nearly hour-long ambient work online this past spring. He also collaborated with pianist Tom Rogerson for an album called Finding Shore, due out December 8th. The pair have previewed the record with an avant-garde, classical-leaning track, "Motion in Field."

Meanwhile, Shields has been remastering My Bloody Valentine's breakthrough records – 1988's Isn't Anything and 1991's Loveless – as high-quality vinyl releases. The LPs will be available on 180-gram pressings – mastered and cut using all analog equipment – in heavyweight sleeves in January. Staying true to Shields' analog vision for the reissues, the My Bloody Valentine website highlights that they will not be offering downloads of the albums with the vinyl. Shields is also gearing up for a solo appearance at Iceland's Nordur Og Nidur festival next month. He has said he hopes to release new My Bloody Valentine music next year.