Hear Bootsy Collins' Funky Song With Musiq Soulchild, Big Daddy Kane

Bootsy Collins plays scalding funk on new single "Hot Saucer," featuring singer-songwriter Musiq Soulchild and rapper Big Daddy Kane.

The iconic Funkadelic bassist anchors the track with a dirty, distorted bass. Soulchild croons a series of food-as-sex metaphors (including nods to collard greens and "cheese on grits") and Big Daddy Kane follows suit in his brief verse, boasting, "I'm cooking up something insatiable. You ready for a taste? Say grace." Blistering electric guitar solos bookend the song, including a climactic run of shredding and finger-tapping.

"Hot Saucer" is the third sample of Collins' upcoming 14th solo album, World Wide Funk, following cosmic slow-jam "Worth My While" and synth-fueled rap-funk track "Ladies' Nite."

The LP, which follows 2011's Tha Funk Capital of the World, features several other major cameos, including Doug E. Fresh, experimental guitarist Buckethead and bass guitar virtuosos Victor Wooten, Stanley Clarke and Manou Gallo.

Another noteworthy track on World Wide Funk is "A Salute to Bernie," a posthumous showcase for keyboardist Bernie Worrell, Collins' former Funkadelic bandmate, who died from cancer in 2016 at age 72.