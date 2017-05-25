Hear Bleachers' Rousing New Song 'I Miss Those Days'

Jack Antonoff embraces his glory years on "I Miss Those Days," an evocative new song from Bleachers' upcoming second LP, Gone Now, out June 2nd via RCA Records.



The track marches forward with Springsteen-influenced pomp and a carnivalesque mix of piano, guitar, chimes, blaring horns and thundering drums. Antonoff ruminates on aging, reminisces about cross-country road trips and sings with melancholy glee, "But it's all coming back now/ And the feeling isn't over/ Hey, I know I was lost but I miss those days!"

"I Miss Those Days" follows Bleachers' previously released cuts, "Don't Take the Money" – which was written with Lorde – "Hate That You Know Me" and "Everybody Lost Somebody." Gone Now follows Bleachers 2014 album, Strange Desire.

Bleachers will play a handful of festival dates before embarking on a North American tour in support of Gone Now June 11th in Philadelphia. Throughout the trek, Antonoff will carry around a portion of his childhood bedroom as a roving art installation.

Along with his solo work, Antonoff co-produced Lorde's upcoming album, Melodrama, and has recently worked on songs with Taylor Swift and Zayn, Banks and Fifth Harmony.

