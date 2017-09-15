Hear Bjork's Mesmerizing New Love Song 'The Gate'

Björk has shared her mesmerizing new track "The Gate," the first single off her upcoming album and follow-up to 2015's Vulnicura.

Guided by strings and an undercurrent of electronic pulses, harp and layers of Björk's inimitable voice, "The Gate" unfolds rapturously over its seven-minute length. "And I care for you, care for you," Björk repeats on the chorus.

"'The Gate' is essentially a love song, but I say ‘love’ in a more transcendent way," Björk previously said of her new single. "Vulnicura was about a very personal loss, and I think this new album is about a love that’s even greater. It’s about rediscovering love – but in a spiritual way, for lack of a better word."

Sonically and lyrically, "The Gate" feels warmer than anything on Björk's bleak Vulnicura, which was catharsis of sorts following the dissolution of the singer's 13-year relationship with artist Matthew Barney. In interviews ahead of her upcoming LP, Björk has called the collection her "Tinder album."

"It’s about that search (for utopia) – and about being in love," Björk told Dazed. "Spending time with a person you enjoy is when the dream becomes real."



She added, "I set myself up with the last album being a heartbreak album, so everyone’s gonna be like, 'Are you married?' with this one. But… it's too fragile still. I think, if I could, I'd just say this is my dating album. Let's just leave it there."

Fans in London will have the first opportunity to see "The Gate" video this weekend when it debuts at the Store Studios throughout Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free.

Although the title and release date for Björk's new LP have not been revealed, the singer promises all the info will be "announced soon." The album is available for pre-order now through the singer's site, where fans can also grab a "very limited" 12" vinyl of "The Gate."