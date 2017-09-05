Hear Big Freedia, Mannie Fresh's Bone-Rattling 'Dive'

New Orleans rapper Big Freedia has teamed with fellow local legend Mannie Fresh for the bone-rattling new track, "Dive."

The cut boasts a sparse but bombastic beat of heavy bass and crisp percussion. Big Freedia and Mannie Fresh tag-team the verses, with the Bounce Queen completing the rhymes of such luxurious lines as "Beats by Mannie, assisted by Freedia/ The carpet alpaca and the seats made of cheetah." Freedia also closes out the track with a characteristically hype call for all twerkers to storm the dance floor.

In a statement, Big Freedia said "Dive" came about after Mannie Fresh appeared on an episode of her TV show, Big Freedia: Queen of Bounce. "I wanted two distinct New Orleans rap sounds to come together and that's what 'Dive’ is," she said of the song. "Two Bounce styles from two Bounce rap artists."

"Dive" marks Big Freedia's first new song since releasing the A Very Big Freedia Christmazz EP last December. Last fall, it was reported that Freedia was prepping a new album, tentatively titled Pressing Onward, though a release date has yet to be announced. The rapper has a handful of live dates lined up this fall.

