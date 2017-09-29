Hear Beyonce in J Balvin, Willy William's 'Mi Gente' Remix

Beyoncé teams with Columbian singer J Balvin and French singer-producer Willy William in the remix of the duo's song "Mi Gente."

Over the pulsating, genre-fusing dance track, Beyoncé sings in both Spanish and English. "My body stay wetter than the ocean/ And he say that Creole in my body is like a potion," she sings. "I can be a beast or I can give you emotion/ But please don't question my devotion/ I been giving birth on these haters 'cause I'm fertile."

The Houston native also addresses the recent tragedies from Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria as well as the earthquakes in Mexico on the track. "Lift up your people/ From Texas to Puerto Rico/ Dem islands to Mexico," she sings.

Beyoncé is donating her proceeds to "Mi Gente Featuring Beyoncé" to hurricane and earthquake relief charities, including CEMA, UNICEF and Somo Una Voz for Puerto Rico, Mexico and other Caribbean Islands that have been affected.